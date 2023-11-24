Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,019 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.69% of Caesars Entertainment worth $515,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

