Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,594,231 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.69% of EQT worth $697,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.