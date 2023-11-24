Capital World Investors Has $299.97 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902,632 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.34% of Wolfspeed worth $299,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 242,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 102,748 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on WOLF

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.