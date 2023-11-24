Capital World Investors Has $368.02 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,135 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $368,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $116.38 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.