Capital World Investors Has $405.21 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,380,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 676,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.13% of RingCentral worth $405,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

