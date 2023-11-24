Capital World Investors Has $497.41 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $497,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

