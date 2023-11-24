Capital World Investors Has $606 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of HF Sinclair worth $606,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.0 %

DINO opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

