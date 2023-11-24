Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.72% of RenaissanceRe worth $450,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after acquiring an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 340.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $40,533,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,714,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $227.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

