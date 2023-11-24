Capital World Investors Purchases 1,707 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,929,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $654,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Airlines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after buying an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

