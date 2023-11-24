Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 579,628 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $725,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $274.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

