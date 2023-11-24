Capital World Investors Sells 1,243,270 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,243,270 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.32% of Verizon Communications worth $507,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

