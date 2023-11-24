Capital World Investors Sells 24,208 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in HEICO were worth $528,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,043,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in HEICO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $147.69 and a 52-week high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

