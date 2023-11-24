CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Shares Down 41.8%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 41.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

CHHHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark downgraded CareRx from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CareRx from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.

