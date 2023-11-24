Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 53,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 8,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.41).

Ceiba Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of £44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin Kingsnorth bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £406,000 ($507,944.45). Company insiders own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ceiba Investments

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

Further Reading

