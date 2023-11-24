Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 53,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 8,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.41).
Ceiba Investments Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of £44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Colin Kingsnorth bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £406,000 ($507,944.45). Company insiders own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ceiba Investments
Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceiba Investments
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- Trading Halts Explained
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nvidia’s earnings, dominance, growth and global challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.