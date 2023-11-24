Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Celanese Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

