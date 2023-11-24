Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.97.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.88. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

