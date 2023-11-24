ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChargePoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $709.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 468,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

