ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 7,018,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,946,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.81.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Amundi raised its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.