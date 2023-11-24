ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 7,018,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,946,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHPT
ChargePoint Price Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at ChargePoint
In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Amundi raised its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.