Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.49 on Monday. Chase has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $135.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chase by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chase by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chase by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

