Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 236,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,317,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Chegg Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chegg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its position in Chegg by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

