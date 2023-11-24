Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,538,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,031 shares of company stock worth $12,157,220 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $580.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,959. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $481.99 and a 1 year high of $590.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.36 and a 200-day moving average of $533.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

