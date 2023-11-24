Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,954 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $192,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.34. 1,084,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,904. The firm has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

