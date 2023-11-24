Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Reduced by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,103. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

