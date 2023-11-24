Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.2 %

CRUS stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

