Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

