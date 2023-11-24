Citigroup Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $72.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

BJ opened at $65.78 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after acquiring an additional 826,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

