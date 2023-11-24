Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.