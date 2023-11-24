Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,020,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,957 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

