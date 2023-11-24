Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.19

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $19.74. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 17,884 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $296.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 148.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

