Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.47% of Clean Harbors worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $165.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.84. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

