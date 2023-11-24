Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $191.95 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,546,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Suncor Energy worth $191,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,421,000 after purchasing an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 169.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81,281 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,185,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 589,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.