Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 957,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $235,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.