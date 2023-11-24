Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Up 1.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.71). 1,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.69).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £256.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a €1.17 ($1.29) dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4,986.45%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.