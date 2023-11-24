Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 4,244 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

