Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 22.1% Higher

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD)'s stock price shot up 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.21 and last traded at 0.21. 7,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.17.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.30.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

