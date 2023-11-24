Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.66. The company had a trading volume of 305,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,416. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $599.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.02 and its 200 day moving average is $544.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

