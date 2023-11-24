Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.54. 270,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.89. The firm has a market cap of $262.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

