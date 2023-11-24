Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Decreased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,171,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998,936 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.01% of Coterra Energy worth $383,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

