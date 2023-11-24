Covestor Ltd Acquires 5,766 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1,369.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420,634 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

