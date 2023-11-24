Covestor Ltd Purchases 892 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 504.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Copa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

