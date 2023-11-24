Covestor Ltd Sells 417 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $443.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

