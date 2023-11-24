Covestor Ltd Sells 884 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

