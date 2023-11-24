Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

