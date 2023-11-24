Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.4 %
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.30%.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.