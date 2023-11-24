CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,127,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330,386 shares.The stock last traded at $70.52 and had previously closed at $70.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

