Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2023

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.14 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

