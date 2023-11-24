CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $763,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 376.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.8% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.