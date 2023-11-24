CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Up 5.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.84. 351,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,887,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jonestrading raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

