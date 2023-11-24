D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.