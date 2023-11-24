D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,293 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

