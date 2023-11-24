D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 809 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after buying an additional 1,228,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

